Nike (NKE) Trading Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $86.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nike traded as low as $82.15 and last traded at $82.19. 21,476,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 6,623,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.96.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,361,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Nike (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

