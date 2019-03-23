Nike Inc (NKE) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,615 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nike were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nike by 6,517.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 34,749,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,395,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,186 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,658,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 352.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $325,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2,572.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $151,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,676 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $14,810,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 816,500 shares of company stock worth $63,317,465. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Macquarie set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/nike-inc-nke-shares-bought-by-achmea-investment-management-b-v.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.