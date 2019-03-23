Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 132,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 368,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market cap of $61.95 million and a PE ratio of -22.86.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 248,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,255,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,564,419.93. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 686,000 shares of company stock worth $252,633.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/nighthawk-gold-nhk-stock-price-down-5-9.html.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.