NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $272,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,063,147. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $193.93 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $195.55. The company has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

