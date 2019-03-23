Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,937 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,659,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,040,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4,814.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,308,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,543,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,134,000 after acquiring an additional 507,125 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Citigroup set a $24.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Newell Brands to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.55.

NYSE NWL opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

