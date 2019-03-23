New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 6,174,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,230,000 after purchasing an additional 233,156 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 128,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,075,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,378,000 after acquiring an additional 508,573 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,427,000 after acquiring an additional 514,220 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

