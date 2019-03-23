New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.94 Million Stake in Cray Inc. (CRAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Cray worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cray by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,710,000 after purchasing an additional 279,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cray by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 98,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cray by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,114,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 98,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cray by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,989,000 after buying an additional 209,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cray by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Cray news, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 86,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $1,966,414.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,048.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cray from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CRAY stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Cray Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). Cray had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Cray’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cray Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cray Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

