Neurotrope (NTRP) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) shares rose 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 628,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 70,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

NTRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Neurotrope in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Neurotrope in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neurotrope by 72.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Neurotrope in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X and Niemann-Pick Type C.

