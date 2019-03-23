Neurotrope (NTRP) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) shares rose 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 628,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 785% from the average daily volume of 70,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
NTRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Neurotrope in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.
Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP)
Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X and Niemann-Pick Type C.
