NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

NBTB stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $41.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 4,634 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $168,353.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,201,000 after acquiring an additional 235,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

