Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Xylem by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 5,057.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $77.06 on Friday. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In other news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $41,611.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,457. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

