Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watermark Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $33.78 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys New Stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (ESGE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/natixis-advisors-l-p-buys-new-stake-in-ishares-esg-msci-em-etf-esge.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.