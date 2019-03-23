Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7,452.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,263 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

NYSE ED opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/natixis-advisors-l-p-boosts-stake-in-consolidated-edison-inc-ed.html.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.