National Bankshares (NKSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill raised National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

National Bankshares stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.45. National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

In other news, Director Norman V. Fitzwater III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $41,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack M. Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 5,499 shares of company stock worth $209,232 in the last three months. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 268,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 313.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties.

