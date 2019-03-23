National Bank Financial Downgrades Alamos Gold (AGI) to Sector Perform

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a C$7.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.50. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.86.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.88 and a 1 year high of C$7.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$215.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.189999997168405 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

