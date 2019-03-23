MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) Position Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in MVC Capital were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MVC Capital by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in MVC Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in MVC Capital by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MVC Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in MVC Capital by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 334,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 93,999 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MVC Capital alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MVC Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

NYSE MVC opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. MVC Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The investment management company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a negative net margin of 60.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MVC Capital, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) Position Increased by Ancora Advisors LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/mvc-capital-inc-mvc-position-increased-by-ancora-advisors-llc.html.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC).

Receive News & Ratings for MVC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.