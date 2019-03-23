Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $1.45 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Stock

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3,970.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $4,356,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,556,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 5,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $431,549.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,366.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,351 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,837. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Invests $1.45 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-invests-1-45-million-in-arrow-electronics-inc-arw-stock.html.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.