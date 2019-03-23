Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nucor by 5,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,498,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,410,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after buying an additional 1,186,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after buying an additional 1,186,099 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,414,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,099,000 after buying an additional 806,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,595,000 after buying an additional 764,927 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $57.00 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

