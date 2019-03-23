Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 7,220 Waters Co. (WAT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BTIM Corp. grew its position in Waters by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 289,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Waters by 945.8% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 22,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Waters by 47.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.99.

NYSE:WAT opened at $245.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.93. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $250.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.23. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $480,818.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $657,110.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,898 shares in the company, valued at $940,314.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,532 shares of company stock worth $24,931,350 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

