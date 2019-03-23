Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 26,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $988,911.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,335.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 139,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $5,484,052.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,210 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER opened at $39.61 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Teradyne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.68 to $29.89 in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

