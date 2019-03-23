Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) PT Set at €212.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €212.00 ($246.51) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €202.00 ($234.88) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Independent Research set a €208.00 ($241.86) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €206.62 ($240.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

