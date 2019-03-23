M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Holdings Lifted by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $188.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.58.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Michael J. Todaro sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $111,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,798 shares in the company, valued at $301,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michele D. Trolli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $865,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,416.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,668. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

