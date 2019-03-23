MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Position Raised by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after purchasing an additional 144,017 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSG Networks by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. MSG Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

