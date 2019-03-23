Motif Bio’s (MTFB) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

LON MTFB opened at GBX 7.86 ($0.10) on Wednesday. Motif Bio has a 52 week low of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

About Motif Bio

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

