MoSys (MOSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of MoSys stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 840,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,491. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter. MoSys had a positive return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 68.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MoSys stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) by 651.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,608 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 178,237 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of MoSys worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.

