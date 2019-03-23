MoSys (MOSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of MoSys stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 840,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,491. MoSys has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter. MoSys had a positive return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 68.73%.
About MoSys
MoSys, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. The company offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable Search Engine names.
