Mongodb (MDB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Mongodb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.08.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 0.01. Mongodb has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $154.74.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $266,889.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $26,100,512 in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,688,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,324,000 after buying an additional 2,419,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,633,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,302,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 1,628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after buying an additional 565,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

