Mongodb Inc (MDB) Insider Sells $678,050.00 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $678,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Thomas Bull sold 754 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $61,345.44.

Shares of MDB opened at $152.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 0.01. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.02 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

