MML Investors Services LLC Sells 21,978 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 21,548 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,086.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $58.05 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

