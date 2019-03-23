MML Investors Services LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,708,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 121,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16,128.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05.

