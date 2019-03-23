MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955,578 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26,295.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904,869 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,339,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Broadcom to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Broadcom to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

Shares of AVGO opened at $292.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $300.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total value of $4,282,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $19,188,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/mml-investors-services-llc-has-2-78-million-stake-in-broadcom-inc-avgo.html.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.