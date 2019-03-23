MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 537 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cummins by 12,091.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,593,000 after acquiring an additional 279,849 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,055,000 after acquiring an additional 439,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,472,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,394,000 after acquiring an additional 253,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,321 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $155.63 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.40 and a 12-month high of $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.33). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.86.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

