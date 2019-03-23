MKM Partners Boosts Micron Technology (MU) Price Target to $50.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by investment analysts at MKM Partners to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 394,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 165,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 60,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.