Mkango Resources (MKA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd (LON:MKA) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12). 348,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 467,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, and cobalt ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

