Mixin Price Down 17.8% This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Mixin has a total market cap of $63.22 million and $595,314.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be purchased for $145.51 or 0.03629148 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000680 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025124 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

