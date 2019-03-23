Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Miragen Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $105.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 389.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEN. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,522,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,009,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 195,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 731.8% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 184,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 162,723 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

