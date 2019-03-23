Miles D. White Sells 75,739 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Chairman Miles D. White sold 75,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $5,953,842.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,469,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,711,060.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $80.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,997,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,454,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 257.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,869,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,457,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,718,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

