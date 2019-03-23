MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of MOFG traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.43. 26,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,163. The company has a market cap of $321.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 20.02%. As a group, analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 476,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

