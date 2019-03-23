Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $117.05 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $87.08 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $904.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,183,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.51.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

