MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on MGP Ingredients to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

MGPI stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 180,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $104.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $120,201.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $410,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 30,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,840,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

