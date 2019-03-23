MGM Resorts International (MGM) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.39. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.23%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Mary Christine Gay acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,871,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

