Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 627,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $615.84.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $702.07 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $732.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $817.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.50, for a total value of $692,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-shares-sold-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.