Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 84 Shares of DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,856,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,166,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,679 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,272,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,212,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,888,000 after acquiring an additional 577,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,105,000 after acquiring an additional 447,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie set a $123.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

Shares of DTE opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $125.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,977.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

