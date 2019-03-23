Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 130.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 106.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 300,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 95,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc sold 34,906,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $817,851,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $314,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,366,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,584,950 shares of company stock valued at $832,024,691. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $26.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 3.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

