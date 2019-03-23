Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $702.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.74 and a 12 month high of $732.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $817.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.91, for a total transaction of $1,000,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at $566,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.64, for a total value of $11,332,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,185,112.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Evercore ISI cut Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $615.84.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-has-2-75-million-holdings-in-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.