MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 771 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15,868.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,275,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,241,994 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 323.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,367,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,721,000 after buying an additional 1,044,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,764,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,339,597,000 after buying an additional 583,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 151.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,590,000 after buying an additional 535,803 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

In other news, insider Robert Andrew Douglas sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $433,668.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,143.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $179,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,751.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,205 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $100.14 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.77 million. ResMed had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

