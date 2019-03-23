Metaverse ETP Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.85 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $40.00 million and $5.85 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00016552 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Coinsuper, HitBTC and Bitfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.26 or 0.03432599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00121444 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025126 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00031402 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 75,115,707 coins and its circulating supply is 59,986,852 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, QBTC, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, RightBTC, HitBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

