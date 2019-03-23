Meridian Bancorp (EBSB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

EBSB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 422,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,732. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $806.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory F. Natalucci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $110,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Merritt sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $44,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,753,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,807,000 after acquiring an additional 75,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,975,000 after acquiring an additional 86,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.