Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mercadolibre from $387.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Mercadolibre to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.67.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $497.37 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $514.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

