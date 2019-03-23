Menta Capital LLC Buys 10,464 Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (FTR)

Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,355,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,632 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 1,042.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 848,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 774,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 165.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 557,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 1,812.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 124,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the third quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTR. BidaskClub lowered Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Frontier Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.47.

NASDAQ:FTR opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Frontier Communications Corp has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

