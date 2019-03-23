Menta Capital LLC Acquires New Position in HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 483,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,621,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 184,782 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 1,854.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,737,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 158,113 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. MKM Partners set a $5.00 price target on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HighPoint Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

HPR opened at $2.40 on Friday. HighPoint Resources Corp has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $548.33 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 3.19.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.84 million. HighPoint Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Menta Capital LLC Acquires New Position in HighPoint Resources Corp (HPR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/menta-capital-llc-acquires-new-position-in-highpoint-resources-corp-hpr.html.

HighPoint Resources Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.