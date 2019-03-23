Meggitt (MGGT) Price Target Cut to GBX 635

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HSBC from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

MGGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meggitt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 622 ($8.13) to GBX 626 ($8.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meggitt from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 561.67 ($7.34).

Get Meggitt alerts:

MGGT opened at GBX 508.40 ($6.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 415.50 ($5.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 583.80 ($7.63).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.